1 Dead, 1 Injured After Crash on Route 263 in Winchester

One person has died and another person is injured after a crash on Route 263 on the Goshen and Winchester town lines on Monday night.

Officers were called to Route 263 around 7:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash with injuries. Police said it was also reported that one of the occupants was trapped under the vehicle.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Tyler Brazil, of Norfolk, was driving eastbound on Route 263 near the Goshen and Winchester town lines when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road, hit a stone wall and then rolled over.

Police said Brazil was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit was called to help with the investigation.

The cause of the collision is under investigation at this time.

