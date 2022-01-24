Norwich

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Fight Leads to Shooting at Norwich Home

One person has died and another person is injured after a fight led to a shooting at a home in Norwich on Sunday.

Officers were called to School Street to investigate a report of a disturbance.

When police arrived, they said they learned there had been a fight at the home and two people had been shot and injured.

One of the people was transported to Backus Hospital to be treated for his injuries while the second person died of his injuries at the scene, according to investigators.

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich Police.

