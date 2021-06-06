Hamden

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Multiple Shootings Within Hours in Hamden

NBC Connecticut

One man has died and another man is injured after multiple shootings within a couple of hours in Hamden early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Dixwell Avenue around 1:45 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting in a parking lot.

According to investigators, a 29-year-old man was shot. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was expected to undergo surgery. At least one vehicle was hit by bullets and several gunshots were fired at the scene, police added.

A few hours later, while investigating the shooting on Dixwell Avenue, officers said they heard multiple gunshots coming from Hamden Park Drive around 3:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the road. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died, authorities added. His identity has not been released.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

