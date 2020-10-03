1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Bridgeport Barber Shop

One person has died and another person is injured after a shooting at Bridgeport barber shop on Friday night.

Officers said shots were fired inside the Quick Stop Barber Shop on Pequonnock Street around 8 p.m.

According to investigators, a gunman entered the barber shop and fired at employees and patrons inside.

A 39-year-old employee was shot once in the neck and arm and fled from the building, police said. Officers said they later found him down the street and applied a tourniquet to his wound to stop severe bleeding.

The man was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he was treated for a serious injury to his arm, police said. He is expected to survive.

A second man was found in the lot next to the barber shop. Police said the man, later identified as 40-year-old Jamain Allen, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are processing a crime scene on Pequonnock Street. The public should expect road closures in the area for several hours as evidence is collected, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Cintron at (203) 581-5227. Citizens can also call the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS. Information can remain confidential.