1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting in Hamden

One person has died and another person is injured after a shooting in Hamden on Saturday night.

Police responded to the 300 block of Goodrich Street around 8:45 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. Officers said a concerned citizen had reported hearing ten shots.

When police arrived, they said they found two gunshot victims.

According to investigators, one victim, later identified as 28-year-old John Ratliff, of Hamden, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. A second victim, identified as a 23-year-old Hamden resident, was found shot in the arm.

Emergency responders transported both Ratliff and the other gunshot victim to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Shortly after, authorities said Ratliff was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Nutcher at (203) 287-4812.

