1 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Hits Tree Head-On in Stamford

One person has died and another person is injured after the vehicle they were in hit a tree head-on in Stamford on New Year's Day.

Investigators said a 31-year-old Stamford resident was traveling southbound on Greenwich Avenue around 6:09 a.m. when the vehicle crossed over to the northbound side of the road, mounted the sidewalk and hit a tree head-on.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been released.

A 24-year-old Stamford resident who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Stamford Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

