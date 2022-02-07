1 Dead, 1 Injured in Crash in New Haven

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in New Haven, according to police.

Police responded to the intersection of Chapel Street and Central Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and found that a Ford van and Honda had collided.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford van is in stable condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.