Bridgeport

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Bridgeport shooting

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

One person has died and another person is injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Pembroke Street and Arctic Street around 2:50 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive 26-year-old Bridgeport man on the sidewalk, just south of the intersection. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Shortly after the ShotSpotter activation, authorities said dispatchers received information about a second person at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The 23-year-old Stratford man was reportedly injured while at the intersection of Pembroke Street an Arctic Street. He is listed in stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to investigators, there were multiple shooters involved in the incident and it appears both victims were targeted.

Police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Coyne at (203) 581-5223 or the Bridgeport Police Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Local

new haven 6 mins ago

Man assaulted outside of convenience store in New Haven

north haven 1 hour ago

North Haven firefighter Anthony Desimone remembered

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us