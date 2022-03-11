1 Dead, 1 Injured in Haddam Car Crash

One person has died, and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree in the area of 416 Saybrook Road in Haddam Friday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police.

The 18-year-old passenger, Steven Daniel Zichichi from Killingworth has died from his injuries. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the 19-year-old driver was going left around a curb and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then spun out and hit a tree along the east shoulder of the roadway.

The driver was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 860-399-2100.