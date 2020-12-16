Hamden

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Hamden Shooting: Police

decoraciones t624
NBC Connecticut

Hamden police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Arch Street and Pine Rock Avenue, according to police.

One person was killed in the shooting and the other was seriously injured, police said. They have not released the name of the victim who died, pending notification of that person's family.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 16 mins ago

Governor Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 Pandemic

coronavirus testing 46 mins ago

Many Conn. COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed Thursday Due to Winter Storm

The victims were known to each other, according to police.

Police said there was no immediate threat to the public.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us