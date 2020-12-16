1 Dead, 1 Injured in Hamden Shooting: Police

Hamden police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Arch Street and Pine Rock Avenue, according to police.

One person was killed in the shooting and the other was seriously injured, police said. They have not released the name of the victim who died, pending notification of that person's family.

The victims were known to each other, according to police.

Police said there was no immediate threat to the public.