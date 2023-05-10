1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash in Brooklyn, Conn.

One person has died and another person is injured after a head-on crash in Brooklyn, Connecticut, on Tuesday night.
State police said 38-year-old Carlos Alberto Garcia-Giron, of Willimantic, was driving eastbound on Route 6 around 7 p.m. when his vehicle drifted into the westbound lane.
According to investigators, Garcia-Giron then hit a Moosup man's vehicle head-on, causing it to rollover.
Garcia-Giron was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to Backus Plainfield Emergency Care Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
