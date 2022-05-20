Hartford

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting and Crash in Hartford

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Hartford Thursday night.

The shooting happened on Zion Street just after 10 p.m.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Zion Street when a car driving on Ward Street crashed into a parked car, hit a police cruiser, and then crashed into a police substation at 134 Affleck Street.

The two people in the car had been shot. The driver, identified as Daryl Walker, of Bloomfield, died a short time later.

The passenger of the car was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police say the shooting happened by 127 Zion Street. They do not yet have a motive but said the shooting was targeted.

Investigators were able to locate a vehicle they believe was used during the shooting. There have been no arrests but police said they are developing leads on a suspect.

