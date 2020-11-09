1 Dead, 1 Injured in Waterbury Convenience Store Shooting

A man was shot at a Waterbury convenience store Sunday night and later died, according to police.

The 45-year-old victim was inside the store at 173 Willow Street just before 11 p.m. when multiple gunshots were fired, police said. Investigators determined there had been several people in the store having a loud discussion when the shots rang out.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to Waterbury Hospital where he later died.

A second person was also shot, but left the store before police arrived. That second victim, a 33-year-old man, was found lying on Ridgewood Street with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm. His injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said.

Police have not released the identities of either of the victims.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call them at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously at their Crime Stoppers number, (203) 755-1234.