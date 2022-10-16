1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Crash on I-95 North in Old Lyme

One person has died and another person is seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Old Lyme on Saturday.

State police said 52-year-old Michael Sansur, of Darien, was stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane on I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 around 7:24 a.m.

A vehicle traveling north then struck the back of Sansur's vehicle and caused significant damage to both, investigators added.

Sansur was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A passenger in Sansur's vehicle was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for serious injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Westbrook Shoreline Clinic to be treated for possible minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Old Lyme Resident State Trooper Matthew Weber at (860) 399-2100.