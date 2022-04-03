1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Head-On Crash in New Hartford

One person has died and another person has serious injuries after a head-on crash in New Hartford on Saturday night.

State police said a woman from Torrington was driving a Hyundai westbound on Route 202 near Business Park Road shortly before 9 p.m. when a Honda traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lane. The two vehicles then collided head-on.

According to state police, the woman was transported by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda, later identified as 35-year-old Kushtrim Bytyqi, of Torrington, was transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for serious physical injuries, troopers said. He later died of his injuries.

Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained disabling front end damage and were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.