1 dead, 1 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Route 7 South in Danbury

One person has died and another person is seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on Route 7 South in Danbury early Sunday morning.

State police said 33-year-old Charles Connors, of Milford, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 7 around 2 a.m. when he collided head-on with another vehicle.

According to troopers, the driver of the vehicle Connors hit was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 25-year-old Danielle Dempsey, of Danbury.

Connors was transported to Danbury Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Dogali #746 at Troop A - Southbury at (203) 267-2200 or Matthew.Dogali@ct.gov.

