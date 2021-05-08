1 Dead, 2 Injured After Bethany Car Crash

One person is dead after a two-car crash in Bethany Saturday morning, according to state police.

Troopers said the crash happened in the area of Route 63 and Valley Road at approximately 11 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A car was traveling south on Route 63 when it hit a car traveling in the other direction head-on. Both cars sustained heavy front end damage, according to police.

State police said one person was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and another was transported with minor injuries.

A man, later identified as 42-year-old Paul Anthony Vitelli of Greensboro, North Carolina, was also transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jankowski at 203-393-4200.