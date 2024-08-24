1 dead, 2 injured in Enfield crash

One person has died and two others are injured after a crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck in Enfield on Friday.

The crash happened on Enfield Street, just north of the intersection with South Road, around 1:30 p.m.

An SUV and a pickup truck were reportedly the vehicles involved in the crash.

Officers said the driver of the SUV was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A passenger inside of that vehicle, later identified by police as 62-year-old Patricia Carey, of Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to St. Francis Hospital for medical treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Officer K. Ragion at (860) 763-8920.