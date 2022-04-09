1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Bridgeport Innovation Center

One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at the Bridgeport Innovation Center on Connecticut Avenue around 4 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 33-year-old Michael Yon with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said they also received additional 911 calls about two more people with gunshot wounds arriving at Bridgeport Hospital in private vehicles. Those two people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, investigators added.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and are processing the crime scene.

The Bridgeport Innovation Center has offices, lofts, a warehouse and a workshop, according to its website.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243. Tips can also be made on the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.