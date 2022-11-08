1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in Brooklyn, Conn.

One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Brooklyn, Connecticut, on Monday.

State police said 26-year-old Andrew Baker, of Dayville, was traveling eastbound on Route 6 around 4:55 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound crossed over the double yellow line and hit him head-on.

As a result of the crash, Baker sustained fatal injuries. A passenger in his vehicle was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash also suffered serious injuries and was transported to Day Kimball Hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The accident investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Gaertner #877 at Troop D at (860) 779-4900.