1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured After 3-Car Crash in Easton

One person has died and two others were injured after a 3-car crash on Rt. 59 in Easton Tuesday afternoon.

Easton police were dispatched at 5 p.m. after receiving several calls reporting a motor vehicle accident on Rt. 59 between Maple Road and Judd Road.

According to officials, officers arrived to find a citizen administering CPR to an unresponsive male passenger. Crews on scene took over lifesaving efforts upon their arrival.

The man was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

"The accident involved three vehicles," police added. "Two were traveling south and one was traveling north."

Investigators said two other people had to be extricated from their vehicles by the Easton Fire Department. Those individuals were also transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center with serious injuries.

Route 59 was shut for nearly five hours while the accident was being investigated.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

The incident is still under investigation.