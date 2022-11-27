Norwalk

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Norwalk Crash

norwalk police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

One person has died and three others are injured after a crash in Norwalk on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 8 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived to the scene, authorities said they found a single vehicle crash and four people with injuries.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three occupants were transported to Norwalk Hospital, police said.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person who died pending notification of the next of kin.

At this time, Dr. Martin Luther King Drive remains closed between Lowe Street and Knapp Street.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact investigators at (203) 854-3111. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" plus the message to 847411.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
