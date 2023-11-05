meriden

1 dead after car rolls off highway in Meriden, lands in nearby park

One person has died after a car rolled off of a highway in Meriden and landed in a nearby park on Saturday.

State police said 19-year-old Benjamin Morales, of Meriden, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 691 around 2:50 p.m.

While he was on the exit 1 ramp, investigators said Morales went off of the road, collided with a cable barrier and then went down the embankment.

During the crash, the vehicle rolled over and Morales was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car landed on the soccer field at Kronenberger Park, according to Meriden police. All activities at the park were canceled on Saturday. The park has reopened on Sunday.

Route 66 East was closed at Exit 1. The Exit 1 off ramp was also closed. The highway has since fully reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Daniel McCue #792 at (203) 393-4200 or daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

