1 Dead After Collision Involving Moped, Pick-Up Truck in New Haven

One person has died after a collision involving a moped and a pick-up truck in New Haven.

Police said the collision happened on Saturday at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Street around 11:20 a.m.

Investigators said a full-size Chevy pick-up truck was traveling south on East Street and faced a green traffic light at Grand Avenue.

A man driving a red moped was traveling west on Grand Avenue and faced a red traffic light, police said.

As both vehicles entered the intersection, the moped collided with the side of the truck, authorities added.

An ambulance transported the moped driver to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities said they believe he is a man in his 30s. His identity is being withheld while his next of kind is notified.

The driver of the the pick-up truck remained at the scene. The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating, police added.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.