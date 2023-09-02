1 dead after crash and vehicle fire in Waterbury

One person has died after a crash and vehicle fire in Waterbury on Saturday morning.

Firefighters received multiple calls about what was believed to be a structure fire on Perkins Street around 5:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found a vehicle on fire. It was quickly put out.

The vehicle appeared to have went off the road and crashed into a fence.

According to fire officials, one person was in the car and was pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.