One person has died after a crash in Woodbridge on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on Litchfield Turnpike, also known as Route 69, south of Down Roads around 4:45 p.m.

The crash involved a single vehicle and the driver of the vehicle has died, according to officers. The driver's identity has not been released.

The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.

It's unclear what caused the crash.