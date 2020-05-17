Southington

1 Dead After Crash Involving Motorcycle on I-84 in Southington

STATE POLICE LIGHT CSP CONNECTICUT
NBC Connecticut

One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 84 in Southington on Saturday.

State police were called to I-84 eastbound at exit 28 around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died.

The State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad and Truck Squad were called to the scene to investigate the crash.

The right lane was closed while police investigated at the scene. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

