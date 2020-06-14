1 Dead After Crash on I-95 North in Groton

One person has died after a crash on Intestate 95 in the Town of Groton earlier this week.

State police were called to a one-car crash on I-95 northbound before the exit 87 off ramp in the Town of Groton on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m.

Investigators said for an unknown reason, the driver of the vehicle lost control and traveled off of the right shoulder then went back into the travel portion of the road before rolling over.

The vehicle then slid across all three travel lanes until it came to a final rest on the left shoulder of I-95, state police said.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to police. The driver's identity has not been released.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury, authorities added.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Lewis at Troop E in Montville at (860) 848-6500 ext. 5132.