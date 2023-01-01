1 Dead After Crash on Route 69 in Woodbridge

One person has died after a crash on Route 69 in Woodbridge on New Year's Eve.

Emergency crews were called to Route 69 near the intersection of Clark Road shortly after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found a vehicle that was traveling on Route and had struck a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated by firefighters and was later pronounced dead. The person's identity has not been released.

Route 69 is closed between Clark Road and Bond Road as utility crews perform restoration work.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.