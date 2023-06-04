1 Dead After Crashing Into Garage in Norwich

One person has died after crashing into a garage in Norwich early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to East Main Street at Route 2 shortly before 2 a.m. after getting a report of a car that had crashed into a pole and a building and then caught on fire.

Emergency crews determined that the vehicle was smoking with no visible fire and had struck the garage.

According to firefighters, one person was trapped in the vehicle as the vehicle was on its side and there was structural damage to the garage.

Fire officials said extensive stabilization was required due to the vehicle's position within the garage and not being in full contact on the ground. Once the vehicle was stabilized, crews worked to extricate the person who was trapped.

When fire crews were able to reach the person who was trapped, authorities said it was determined the person had no pulse.

The person was transported to Backus Hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police have not released the person's identity.

The crash remains under investigation.