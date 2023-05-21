1 Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Glastonbury

One person has died after crashing into a tree in Glastonbury early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hopewell Road and Matson Hill Road shortly before 1 a.m.

According to police, the driver was presumed dead at the scene. The person's identity is being withheld while the next of kin is notified. There was nobody else inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling southwest on Hopewell Road, failed to stop at the stop sign, went across the intersection at Matson Hill Road and then hit a tree in the wooded area.

Metro Traffic services responded and processed the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Goncalves at (860) 633-8301.