Norwalk

1 Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Norwalk

norwalk police generic
One person has died after crashing into a tree in Norwalk early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Avenue and Sunset Hill Avenue just after midnight after getting a report of a crash.

When police arrived, they said they found a car that had hit a tree and had heavy damage.

Firefighters said they extricated the driver, who was the only person in the car. He or she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the driver's identity.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Chris Wasilewski at (203) 854-3035.

