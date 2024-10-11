1 dead after fire at home in Bloomfield

A man was found dead in a fire at a home in Bloomfield on Friday afternoon.

Bloomfield firefighters and Bloomfield police responded to the home on Ivory Road around 2:30 p.m.

They found smoke coming from the home and a fire contained to an upstairs bathroom, according to police.

After putting the fire out, firefighters found a man dead in the bathroom, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators are working to identify the victim.

Bloomfield police, the Bloomfield fire marshal, and the Connecticut State Police fire marshal are investigating.