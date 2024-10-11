Bloomfield

1 dead after fire at home in Bloomfield

A man was found dead in a fire at a home in Bloomfield on Friday afternoon.

Bloomfield firefighters and Bloomfield police responded to the home on Ivory Road around 2:30 p.m.

They found smoke coming from the home and a fire contained to an upstairs bathroom, according to police.

After putting the fire out, firefighters found a man dead in the bathroom, police said.

Investigators are working to identify the victim.

Bloomfield police, the Bloomfield fire marshal, and the Connecticut State Police fire marshal are investigating.

