Watertown

1 Dead After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Watertown

Getty Images

One person has died after a fire at a multi-family home in Watertown late Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Main Street in the Oakville section of town shortly before midnight after getting a report of a structure fire.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Police said the home is a multi-family home with three levels.

When crews arrived, they said they found the home engulfed in fire.

Local

Hamden 52 mins ago

Man Found Dead Inside Car After Shooting in Hamden: PD

Teddy Balkind 11 hours ago

Community Honors Fallen Hockey Player with ‘Teddies 4 Teddy'

One person was found dead, according to police. The person's identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Watertowndeadly fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us