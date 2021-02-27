1 Dead After Getting Ejected During Rollover Crash in Lebanon: FD

One person has died after he or she was ejected during a rollover crash in Lebanon early Saturday morning, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were called to Exeter Road near North Street around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of a rollover accident.

When crews arrived, they said they found one vehicle on its roof in the middle of the road. There was significant damage to the vehicle, authorities added.

Investigators said they later determined the vehicle was not occupied.

Crews began searching both sides of the road and one person was found to have been ejected from the vehicle and in the woods, firefighters said. The person who was found was pronounced dead at the scene, officials added. His or her identity has not been released.

No additional victims were located.

The scene has been turned over to the Connecticut State Police and their accident reconstruction team. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.