1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Westport

One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Westport on Monday, according to officials.

Westport Police said around 4:20 p.m., officials responded to the area of Saugatuck Avenue on a report of a car accident.

Responding officials said two cars collided, causing extensive damage to both.

There was one person in each of the cars, police said. One person was conscious and able to speak with emergency responders and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle was unresponsive and did not have a pulse. They were pronounced deceased by medical officials.

Their name will not be released until the family has been notified, police said.

Saugatuck Avenue between Ferry Lane and Duck Pond Road is currently closed and is not expected to reopen for the next several hours.

Residents who live within that area will be allowed to access their homes.

The incident is currently under investigation.