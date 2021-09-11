1 Dead After Overnight Shooting in Waterbury

A man has died after a shooting in Waterbury Friday night.

Officers responded to a complaint about shots being fired in the area of South View Street at approximately 11:35 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot inside a car in the driveway of a home on South View Street. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (203) 574-6941 or

Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.