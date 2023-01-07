1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn

One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night.

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller, of West Haven, with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Miller later died at the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Any witnesses that have not yet spoken to police should contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-888-8477 or by emailing ECIC@newhavenct.gov.