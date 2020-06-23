Bridgeport

1 Dead After Shooting in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

One person has died after a shooting in Bridgeport late Monday night.

Police said they received a preliminary report of someone shot near William Street and Putnam Street shortly before 11 p.m.

A few hours later, officers said the person who was shot had died. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

Monday night's shooting marks the city's eighth homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Heanue at (203) 581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

