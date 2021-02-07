new haven

1 Dead After Shooting in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

One person has died after a shooting in New Haven on Saturday night.

Police and firefighters were called to Nash Street and Lawrence Street just after 8:30 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a person shot.

Authorities said one person was wounded by gunfire and later died. The person's identity has not been released.

New Haven Police Department Major Crimes detectives are investigating the person's death as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

