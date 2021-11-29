Trumbull

1 Dead, Another in Serious Condition After Trumbull Crash

A man is dead and a woman has serious injuries after a car crash that happened Monday afternoon in Trumbull.

Trumbull Police said they responded to a one-car crash on Old Town Road at approximately 3 p.m. They received several 911 calls reporting that a car crashed into a bridge, officials said.

Responding officers treated a man and woman with injuries at the scene. The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died. The woman was transported to another area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

The man, a 69-year-old from Bridgeport, was driving southbound on Quarry Road near Old Town Road when it hit a bridge abutment head-on, police said.

His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Trumbull fire officials also responded and helped secure the scene. The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The accident is under investigation.

