1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in New Haven

One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Middletown Avenue and Barnes Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a three-vehicle crash.

Once on Middletown Avenue, police said they found a silver Hyundai with heavy front-end damage, a silver Infiniti with heavy front-end damage and a grey Ford with minor front-end damage.

Authorities said numerous people from the vehicles were taken to the hospital for injuries that ranged from life-threatening to minor. Police did not say the exact number of people who were injured.

According to police, a passenger in the Hyundai suffered significant injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been released.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.