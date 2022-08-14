1 Dead in Cheshire Crash

One person has died after a crash in Cheshire early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When police arrived, they said the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had died from injuries sustained in the crash. The person's identity has not been released.

The Cheshire Police Traffic Division and the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team are at the scene to investigate.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road are expected to be closed for several hours while the investigation is conducted.