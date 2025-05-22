Hartford

1 dead in crash in Hartford

One person was killed in a crash in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of 2995 Main Street just after 9:30 p.m. and found a car had crashed into the back of a parked box truck, according to police.

The passenger in the front seat of the car was unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no one in the box truck at the time of the crash. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.

