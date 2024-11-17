Deep River

1 dead in Deep River house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Deep River on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a home on West Bridge Lane around 6:15 p.m., according to state police.

Firefighters from several nearby departments helped fight the fire.

A neighbor tried to help put out the fire before firefighter arrived.

"As soon as I walked out my backdoor, I see flames and I thought it was a leaf fire at first, I thought it was just like somebody had a bonfire but it got carried away, but I’m like dude that’s a fire so I ran and as I soon it was that big -- grabbed my fire extinguisher," Joseph Kostenko said.

The fire marshal is investigating.

