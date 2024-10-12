Harwinton

1 dead in fiery crash in Harwinton

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
One person was killed in a crash in Harwinton Friday evening.

Scott White, 52, of Harwinton, was driving on Route 222 (Hill Road) near Hayden Road around 6:40 p.m. when he went off the road and struck a wooden post, a wire rope guide rail, a sign and farmstand, and eventually crashing into a tree, according to state police.

The SUV caught fire and became engulfed after the crash, police said.

White was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Gregory Kenney at (860) 626-7900 ext. 5202, or by email at gregory.kenney@ct.gov.

