1 dead in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer and car in New Haven

One person has died after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in New Haven early Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Route 80.

Fire officials said the crash resulted in a car fire. As firefighters were extinguishing the car fire, the high flames burned out the power lines.

The male driver of the car was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not report any injuries.

According to fire officials, the tractor-trailer was filled with compacted cardboard and firefighters worked for hours to extinguish the flames.

"Not only do you have the compacted cardboard. This is the one section of the city where hydrants are a little scarce, only because you have the highways crossing, you have the river, so there was a lot of hose laid to make up for the lack of hydrants," said New Haven Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Coughlin.

The crash also caused 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill into a nearby water way. The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Coast Guard have been notified and are working to mitigate the spill.

The road is currently closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for several hours.