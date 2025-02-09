Hartford

1 dead in Hartford apartment fire

hartford fire truck generic
NBCConnecticut.com

One person has died after a fire at an apartment in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a multi-unit apartment complex on Spring Street around 4 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When fire crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire on the first floor.

The fire extended to the adjacent apartment and the second and third floors, according to fire officials.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The fire was extinguished and is under control.

Authorities said one person died in the fire. The person's identity has not yet been released.

It is believed that about nine apartments are impacted by the fire.

Local

Money 1 hour ago

Face the Facts: Sen. Somers talks about Lamont's two-year budget proposal

Trump administration 1 hour ago

Face the Facts: CT congressman breaks down concerns about DOGE

The American Red Cross and the city's Special Services Unit are working with the families who are now displaced.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us