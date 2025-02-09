1 dead in Hartford apartment fire

One person has died after a fire at an apartment in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a multi-unit apartment complex on Spring Street around 4 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire on the first floor.

The fire extended to the adjacent apartment and the second and third floors, according to fire officials.

The fire was extinguished and is under control.

Authorities said one person died in the fire. The person's identity has not yet been released.

It is believed that about nine apartments are impacted by the fire.

The American Red Cross and the city's Special Services Unit are working with the families who are now displaced.