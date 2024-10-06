1 dead in house fire in New Haven

One person died in a house fire in New Haven Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to 516 Elm Street around 6:20 a.m. after getting a call about a fire, according to police.

Crews arrived to heavy fire on the second and third floors.

They found a male victim inside and performed CPR before rushing him to the hospital where the victim was pronounced dead, police said.

A firefighter also sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

State police are investigating the fire.