1 dead in house fire in Trumbull

One person has died after a fire at a home in Trumbull early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Hitching Post Lane around 3:17 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Once there, firefighters said they found heavy fire conditions throughout the home with significant structural compromise and a collapse on the second floor.

Crews worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to fire officials, a resident of the home died in the fire. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The fire is under investigation.