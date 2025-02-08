Trumbull

1 dead in house fire in Trumbull

getty images

One person has died after a fire at a home in Trumbull early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Hitching Post Lane around 3:17 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Once there, firefighters said they found heavy fire conditions throughout the home with significant structural compromise and a collapse on the second floor.

Crews worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to fire officials, a resident of the home died in the fire. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us